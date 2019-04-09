Tongoona speaks on Romania defeat

By Ellina Mhlanga

Following their 1-4 defeat at the hands of Romania in the Europe/Africa Group II, Zimbabwe’s Davis Cup non-playing captain Gwinyai Tongoona says it’s important to have a supporting system for players to compete in as many events as possible.

Zimbabwe were away to Romania where they lost, despite a promising start on the first day, last Friday, which saw them going into the second day tied at 1-1 with their hosts.

Benjamin Lock, ranked 546 in the world, upset Marius Copil (ranked 80th) 6-4, 7-5 in the first rubber.

But they could not maintain the momentum as they were finally beaten 4-1.

Zimbabwe went into the tie wearing the underdog tag and Tongoona said they did their best but lost to a good side.

“Team performance was very good. We competed and after Benjamin’s big win on Friday we had to cause more upsets to win the tie.

‘’Their doubles team are the Olympic silver medallists, so that was a tough doubles for us again. We played them close and gave ourselves a chance throughout.

“If our team can play tournaments at the same level week in, week out, we will have a chance to win against teams like Romania.

‘’The ideal situation would be to give our players more support so that they can play in more tournaments and improve their level of play,” said Tongoona.

Takanyi Garanganga lost the second rubber 3-6, 3-6 to Dragos Dima while on the second day brothers Benjamin and Courtney Lock were beaten 6-1, 6-4 by the pair of Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau.

Mergea and Tacau won the doubles silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Garanganga and Mehluli Sibanda also lost the reverse singles.

“We have some players like Tadiwa Chinamo and Mark Chigaazira who are at college and some of the top Under-18 boys coming up, so we do have players.

‘’What is important to consider is should they want to play professional tennis after college we give them support so they can compete.

“At the moment it’s Takanyi, Benjamin, Courtney and Mehluli, who are playing professional tennis,” said Tongoona. The Chronicle