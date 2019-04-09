Jah Signal beats his own drum. . .‘Sweetie deserves Outstanding Song Award’

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall chanter Jah Signal says his hit song ‘Sweetie’ (Shinga Muroora) deserves to win the Outstanding Song accolade at this year’s 18th edition of the annual National Arts Merit Awards (Namas).

The Namas will take place this Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Jah Signal’s song Sweetie is nominated in the Outstanding Song category alongside Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva, Khal’Uphethe by Clement Magwaza and Mebo by Obert Chari.

Speaking about his nomination, the chanter said: “Sweetie trended the whole of 2018 from the moment it was released last year in February until the year ended. Even now people are still going crazy when I perform the song.

“However, there’re great songs in the category as well, so it’s going to be a very tough competition but I am very optimistic.”

Jah Signal, who won the Song of the Year Award this year at the Star FM Music awards, said the awards are an indicator that he is heading in the right direction.

“The fact that I’m nominated with such great artists is an honour and shows that I’m growing as musician and the people of Zimbabwe are appreciating what I am doing,” he said.

Jah Signal is no doubt one of the most sought after Zimdancehall artistes at the moment.

He will be touring the United Kingdom this month before going to America next month, Canada in June, Australia in August while a China tour is being finalised.

The musician said he has more new material that he will be putting out and at the end of this month he will release a singles collection.

“The singles collection helps me in experimenting with various sounds and to see what people like or dislike before I put out an album.”

Jah Signal said despite his tight schedule this year, he was hoping to release 12 music videos and also collaborate with some big names for the album. The Chronicle