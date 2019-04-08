Sadomba regrets collapse

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba believes they had the game against Hwange in their hands but lost shape in the second half.

Hwange came from behind to win 2-1 against the fancied hosts at Rufaro yesterday.

DeMbare scored 20 minutes into the second half through striker Tawanda Macheke while Hwange equalised a minute later through an Eddie Ngulube free kick.

Ted Ncube won it for the visitors.

“I feel disappointed; we gave everything in the first half, we put pressure on them and then lost shape in the second half.

“But credit to Hwange, they came here fighting and utilised their chances,” he said.

Cameroonian Vincent Mbega was substituted at half time and was replaced by 19-year-old Tawanda Chisi who however, could not inspire Dynamos to victory.

Hwange’s win over Dynamos is their second successive after beating Yadah last week.

Sadomba yesterday said they will rectify their mistakes and makes sure that they win their next game –away to leaders Chicken Inn.

“I want to tell our supporters that we are going to do well in our next game against Chicken Inn.

“It’s still a marathon, we have many games to play and I promise that we are going to do our best. We have time to work on ourselves and our play.

“It happens in football as I said before we just lost shape, it happens in football,” he said.

He added:

“We will make sure that we work on what might have costs us.

“In football if you make mistakes, you rectify them and that’s what we will try to do. Our fans should not give up on us but should believe in us.” H-Metro