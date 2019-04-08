Macheso pays tribute to Matsito

By Rest Mutore

Alick Macheso paid tribute to the late sungura legend Tedious Matsito during his show at Charehwa Beerhall in Budiriro over the weekend.

Macheso asked his hundreds of fans to observe a minute of silence in honour of Matsito before going down to the entertainment of the night.

The Ngwenya Brothers leader died after a long illness, on March 28, the day Macheso left for his South Africa tour.

The Nguva Yekutenda singer told his fans that it is sad that the industry has lost another member at a time they are still mourning Oliver Mtukudzi.

“It’s a sad development to the industry and Zimbabwe at large. At a time we are still mourning mdhara Tuku, we lost Tedious (Matsito),” Macheso told H-Metro on the sidelines of the show.

Macheso visited the Matsito family to pay his condolences when he returned from South Africa.

He pledged to continue supporting the Ngwenya Brothers legacy through Tedious Muchapedza Jnr, son to the late entertainer.

“We have been supporting and we will continue doing that.

“Muchapedza Jnr is recording his album at our studio (Alema Studios) for free and we have lined up a number of projects with him,” said Macheso.

Macheso adopted Muchapedza Jnr and has been staying with him for a while.

The decision, according to Macheso, was to lessen burden on the then ailing Matsito as well getting time to nurture the 17-year-old.

Muchapedza Jnr has been learning the ropes along with Macheso’s sons Esau and Tatenda who sometimes perform during their father’s shows with their small band.

“When I took him, the idea was just to help the family and even for him to get time to learn with his brothers, my sons, at home.

“We have been holding shows with him as a curtain raiser while he took the money to his father and mother to help on other needs, ” said Macheso.

Meanwhile, the Orchestra Mberikwazvo leader saluted his fans for coming out in numbers in Budiriro at the weekend.

The show saw fans trooping in until as late as 2 am and went on to get value for their money.

He went on to attract another full house at The Platinum in Mutare with Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze describing the turnout as humbling.

“People came in their numbers and it’s so humbling. We want to salute our fans for the support in Budiriro and Mutare,” said Makahamadze. H-Metro