Freddy blesses Vabati VaJehova

By Arron Nyamayaro

Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy bought latest CD of Vabati VaJehova for US$1000 at the album launch in the capital on Thursday.

Madzibaba Strive Masango and former minister Hebert Murerwa bought the CD for US$500 each in support of the gospel choral group that started in 1999.

Herbert Murerwa gets his copy

Prophet Freddy said his passion is to see gospel musicians getting support to give them energy in ministering through music.

“Vabati VaJehova are among the gospel musicians who sing from the bottom of their hearts that is why their songs are so inspiring,” said Prophet Freddy.

“Piracy is our number one enemy and this has negatively affected groups like Vabati VaJehova from getting what they are supposed to get by now.

Madzibaba Strive Masango gets his CD from Richard Magaya’s wife

“It is this spiritual punch in their songs that triggers me to see the need to support them so as to keep such talents burning,” said Prophet Freddy.

He urged the group to remain united in order to continue bearing fruits and maintaining their identity.

Madzibaba Masango thanked the group for maintaining the apostolic identity he said is the mark of indigenous churches.

“I am pleased with Vabati VaJehova for standing with apostolic faith churches regarded as pagans by the so called Pentecostal and missionary churches,” said Madzibaba Masango.

“The group gives mapositori rudadiso nekuimba kwavo kunodzinga mweya yakaipa uye kunoporesa muviri,” he said.

Murerwa narrated how Vabati VaJehovha founding fathers started saying his father is the one who witnessed to Magaya family to turn to God in the early 1980s.

The launch was also graced by Mechanic Manyeruke, Charles Charamba, Irene Mutangadura, Baba Harare and other upcoming artistes. H-Metro