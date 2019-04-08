Chigowe slams ‘sloppy’ DeMbare

By Rest Mutore

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe hit out at his stars who went into sleep in their 2-1 defeat to Hwange at Rufaro yesterday.

Chigowe refused to identify the ‘flops’ but said will work on that ahead of their next assignment – away at Chicken Inn.

Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani gifted Hwange an equaliser after he failed to deal with a free kick barely a minute after DeMbare had taken the lead.

Chinani apologised to the fans after the match.

Defender Jimmy Tigere also gave the ball away at the edge of the box 71 minutes into the game and Hwange capitalised.

Responding to the concentration levels of the team, Chigowe told a press conference that he was not happy with he termed ‘sloppy defending’.

“Lack of concentration, people go to sleep but I wouldn’t want to pinpoint individuals at this juncture, I don’t think it’s healthy. But of course, we do know who went to sleep and we will make rectifications.

“I would want to say probably we went to sleep at the wrong moments of the game, sloppy defending, and we gave them away two gift goals.

“. . . I think I am not very happy especially with the way we defended, we could have scored more goals had we not went into sleep in defence,” said Chigowe.

DeMbare were without injured Congolese attacker Ngandu Mangala who scored a brace in their 2-0 win over Mushowani in their opening fixture.

Chigowe admits that the team missed Mangala but said the overall performance was better compared to their previous match.

“I normally want to talk of the collective, yes we missed Mangala (Ngandu) because he gives us the cutting edge in terms of goal scoring but I thought our display was much better than when we won last week. I thought we were more offensive,” said Chigowe.

“If you look at it, we had more than 15 corners (corner kicks) in this match and they only got one free kick and they scored.

“Another blunder and they scored but we literally camped in their goal area for the greater part of the game but it’s one of those days, on a good day we could have got the (positive) result. Today (yesterday) was a bad day in the office for us.” H-Metro