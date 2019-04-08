Caps United fume

By Snodia Mikiri

Caps are contemplating lodging an official complaint with the Premier Soccer League after being controversially denied a goal in a 0-0 draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Makepekepe had snatched a win towards the end of the match through Gabriel Nyoni from a rebound but referee Thabani Bamala ruled it offside after his assistant flagged.

The Harare giants’ administration manager Morton Dodzo said they approached the match commissioner after the match and told him of their intentions.

“As an institution we feel deprived and the next step is to lodge a complaint. We have already notified the match commissioner of our intention to complain officially.

“Within the next hour we are also going to notify the PSL of our intentions to complain against the poor officiating by the referee. It is not the first time complaining about the same referee. It’s now our third time. Every time we play a game and he is an official he always deprives us. We feel aggrieved and we don’t want this to continue happening,” said Dodzo.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe also left Emagumeni unhappy questioning the officiating of the match.

“Those are two points dropped according to the laws of the game. Inside the box it’s a direct kick, it’s a penalty. This is the interpretation we get from these referees,” fumed Chitembwe.

There was another incident Valentine Ndaba appeared to have been fouled in the box.

“I thought that was a push and at the same time I’m not in a position to comment about the disallowed goal.

“But if my player did come from outside the box to inside the box definitely it was a score. It’s unfortunate I’m not the one to make those decisions. I am disappointed about what transpired,” added Chitembwe.

However, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said he is pleased with the way his boys are handling business.

“We did bring one of the most exciting games with a lot of mixed moments.

“There was a lot to play for. It wasn’t about the points only. We are the sons of the same father (NetOne). And we wanted to prove who is the older son and actually we are twins,” said Madinda.

Madinda said his team is in the right path and is not worried for lacking goals.

Bosso have two points out of the possible six having settled for a 1-1 draw against Black Rhinos in their first game.

“I am satisfied with the outcome of the game. Very happy with the way the boys are recovering the time lost. We will get goals in our next game,” added Madinda. H-Metro