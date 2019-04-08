Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizCrimes & CourtsFeatured

Babes Wodumo, sister slapped with R1000 fine over failure to appear in court

38,820 1

Gqom queen Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her sister, Nondumiso were found guilty of wilfully defaulting to appear in court and were ordered to pay a fine or go to jail.

Babes Wodumo
Babes Wodumo

The two sisters and Wodumo’s fellow musician Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ndaba was found not guilty after she produced a doctor’s note.

The three failed to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court facing on Friday for an assault charge.

Related Articles

Mampintsha apologises to Babes Wodumo

30,035 157

I’m walking away, Babes Wodumo declares

33,267 259

Babes Wodumo has beaten me up before, says Mampintsha

43,294 134

10 explosive quotes from Mampintsha interview on Babes…

73,828 114

The court issued warrants for their arrests.

The three are alleged to have assaulted a woman.

On Monday morning all three were arrested and appeared in court.

Magistrate Jackie Jonck ordered the sisters to pay a R1 000 fine or face three months imprisonment sentence.

The trio are also to report to the Umbilo police station every Tuesday.

Jonck also ordered that should they required to leave South Africa they had to make arrangements with the investigating officer prior.

The two sisters told the court that they were on their way to Durban when their car broke down on Friday.

They said a cousin of theirs came out there to help fix the car and the duo only made to Durban at 12:30pm.

They said they heard about their warrant when they arrived in Durban and were afraid to come to court after failing to get an attorney to go with them.

Jonck adjourned the assault matter to April 24 for statements. SA Daily News

You might also like More from author