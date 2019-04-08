Babes Wodumo, sister slapped with R1000 fine over failure to appear in court

Gqom queen Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her sister, Nondumiso were found guilty of wilfully defaulting to appear in court and were ordered to pay a fine or go to jail.

The two sisters and Wodumo’s fellow musician Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Ndaba was found not guilty after she produced a doctor’s note.

The three failed to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court facing on Friday for an assault charge.

The court issued warrants for their arrests.

The three are alleged to have assaulted a woman.

On Monday morning all three were arrested and appeared in court.

Magistrate Jackie Jonck ordered the sisters to pay a R1 000 fine or face three months imprisonment sentence.

The trio are also to report to the Umbilo police station every Tuesday.

Jonck also ordered that should they required to leave South Africa they had to make arrangements with the investigating officer prior.

The two sisters told the court that they were on their way to Durban when their car broke down on Friday.

They said a cousin of theirs came out there to help fix the car and the duo only made to Durban at 12:30pm.

They said they heard about their warrant when they arrived in Durban and were afraid to come to court after failing to get an attorney to go with them.

Jonck adjourned the assault matter to April 24 for statements. SA Daily News