Hwange bullish ahead of DeMbare tie

By Tobias Mandoreba

Hwange are not in any way intimidated by playing erstwhile league champions Dynamos in the capital tomorrow and are geared up for a positive result as they seek to make a huge impact on their return to top flight football.

Chipangano got demoted to the second tier league at the end of the 2017 season but quickly bounced back to the elite league this year, a trait they have maintained in all instances they have been relegated before.

Head coach Nation Dube, who watched with glee last Sunday as his team completely outplayed Yadah FC in the opening encounter of the Castle Lager Premier League season with a 2-0 win, highlighted yesterday that he is going to Harare to compete and fight for glory.

“We are in the same league with Dynamos and any other side hence we will go there and compete as an equal opponent.

“There is no big or small game at this stage as we are fighting for the same target. It is gratifying to start with a win and I hope that we can build up from the impressive start and get a positive result in Harare. The team is work in progress but I believe we can continue perfecting as we go forward,” said Dube.

The former Hwange roving midfielder will be hopeful his striking trio of ageless Gilbert Zulu, Ernest Gwitima and Shepherd Gadzikwa will again be ruthless and razor sharp in front of goal like in the Yadah game in a contest they had two goals by Gwitima disallowed for offside.

Veteran utility player Andrew Tshuma ran his socks off in the opening game and is again expected to provide good cover in his anchorman role for the defence which has experienced players like Gerald Ndlovu, Nomore Chinyerere and Felix Chindungwe.

Young goalkeeper Taimon Mvula should remain alert in between the sticks against the likes of Congolese import Ngandu Mangala who single handedly destroyed debutants Mushowani FC with a well-executed brace.

The early season fixtures are most likely to determine and test Hwange FC’s resolve and character as some treacherous encounters await the coalminers after the Dembare game.

Hwange face Ngezi Platinum FC (home) before travelling to face defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Week 4.

In Week 5 fellow miners Manica Diamonds FC roll into the coal mining town before Chipangano make a date with Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium.

The mood in the soccer crazy small town imply the fans are highly confident the team can withstand the heat in the league marathon.