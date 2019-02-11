Zim student killed in Algeria

Three people have been arrested in Algeria on allegations of murdering a 26-year-old Zimbabwean student doing his studies in that country under the Presidential Scholarship Scheme.

Prosper Ndudzo died last Tuesday after he was attacked by suspected armed robbers who waylaid him on his way from a marketplace.

According to media reports in Algeria, police in the Algerian town of Annaba arrested the three after committing “great human and material resources” to apprehend the murder suspects.

Ndudzo was a second-year student at Badji Mokhtar University in Annaba.

He was fatally stabbed by Algerian youths in Sidi Amar commune.

The attack reportedly occurred while Ndudzo and two of his friends were looking for provisions to prepare their dinner following the closure of the university residence’s restaurant.

His attackers —three Algerian youths – had tried to steal his cellphone.

He resisted, leading to one of his attackers slashing his leg with a knife before the other one stabbed him in the neck and ran away.

Presidential Scholarships executive director Ambassador Chris Mushohwe confirmed the death.

He said Ndudzo’s parents had since been notified and Government was making efforts to repatriate the body.

“We are saddened to announce the unfortunate passing on of a second- year master’s degree student in Electrical Engineering at Badji Mokhtar University in Annaba, Algeria,” said Ambassador Mushohwe.

“Information received so far is that the student succumbed to wounds he sustained after being attacked by suspected armed robbers while coming from the market to buy some vegetables. We are in liaison with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the way forward as we work with the bereaved family to try and repatriate the body.”

Ambassador Mushohwe said they would be getting updates on the developments through the Zimbabwean embassy in Algeria.

President of Zimbabwe Students Studying Abroad, Tinashe Hove, said the murder was saddening. The Herald