Winky D promises fireworks in 2019

By Takudzwa Chihambakwe

One of Zimbabwe’s representatives at Coke Studio Africa 2019, Winky D, has said fans should look out for sizzling tunes this year.

The dancehall kingpin, whose feat in 2018 below par, said that while in Kenya, participating in the Coke Studio programme, he managed to land some “interesting collaborations” with international acts.

“Coke Studio was an amazing experience for me and I’m really grateful to have been selected to represent the nation. I really learnt a lot with regards to music,” said Winky D.

The chanter, who is known by many monikers, including Big Man, Gafa and Ninja President among others, revealed that Coke Studio was no honeymoon.

“The programme was quite intense and really demanding but I managed to pull through and deliver the goods. I am also happy to inform my fans that during my time in Kenya I managed to network with a lot of amazing African acts and we managed to seal some deals, which will see us doing some collaborations this year. So fans should look out for some heavy tunes this year on a whole new level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the talented performer has in recent years been criticised by fans and music lovers in general for failing to produce top quality videos. But since dropping the video for the track, Paper Bag, last year, people began to see his other side. Winky D outdid himself, producing visuals palatable on the global stage.

Said Winky D: “I know where the standards are the world over and I want my work to be at that level too. However, as artistes we are hitting a ceiling as we have a unique situation in Zimbabwe.

“I need to earn comfortably to finance myself at international level. The moment I strain myself financially, delivering international standard productions consistently then becomes difficult. At the end of the day I am forced to work within the reality I am faced with and in business one should never spend more than they are earning because that is a good recipe for failure.”

He pleaded with fans to be patient with him.

“At times you hear people saying, ‘why don’t you do things the South African or Nigerian way?’. I want to tell those people that we are seeing what other acts are doing out there and we know how to do those things but the situation on the ground is limiting us.”

He revealed that in future his videos will be pegged at the level of “Paper Bag”. Sunday Mail