David De Gea wants more money

David de Gea is refusing to budge on his £350 000-a-week wage demands in a contract stand-off with Manchester United.

De Gea has told United chiefs that he is prepared to commit the peak years of his career to the club — but only if the price is right.

And that means giving him a pay-rise that will put him behind only £400 000-a-week Alexis Sanchez in the Old Trafford pay stakes.

United are reluctant to meet De Gea’s demands but remain confident that a compromise will be struck.

The club were forced to trigger a one-year extension clause in the Spain No. 1’s contract in November to prevent him talking to foreign clubs in the New Year.

While that has bought them extra time to agree a long-term deal, the situation remains unresolved due to the financial terms on offer.

MirrorFootball revealed in November that the 28-year-old’s advisers were playing hardball over wages after United agreed to make Sanchez the Premier League’s highest-paid player when he arrived from Arsenal last January. The Chilean forward also banks a further £75 000 for every appearance. — The Mirror.