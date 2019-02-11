Boastful Jere lauds his Green Machine

By Langton Nyakwenda

There is a positive vibe at Caps United and expectations are high in the green half of the capital that 2019 could be the year Makepekepe reclaims the league title from FC Platinum.

Club president Farai Jere sounded bullish after yesterday’s all stakeholder meeting held at Mt Pleasant High, declaring that the current squad was one of the best his side has assembled “in a long time.”

Makepekepe have made some wise buys in the market and in Phineas Bhamusi and Gabriel Nyoni, they have two of the deadliest wingers in the league today.

Lloyd Chitembwe has also brought in experienced striker Newman Sianchali from Highlanders while the youthful trio of Pride Zivengwa, Blessing Sarupinda and Clive Rupiya are also now at the Green Machine.

Some of the key players who have been retained at Makepekepe are goalkeepers Chris Mverechena and Prosper Chigumba, veteran midfielders Dominic Mukandi and Joel “Josta” Ngodzo as well as striker John Zhuwawu.

Ageless centre back Method Mwanjali, skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi and rising wing back Valentine Musarurwa are also still with Caps United.

And Jere is speaking glowingly of his “powerful” machine which he believes can gun for the league title.

“This squad we have is one of the best we assembled in a very long time. It’s quite an energetic team that has both experience and youths.

“We are expecting a lot from this team,” said Jere.

The presence at yesterday’s meeting of Loveness Govera, a representative from last season’s main sponsor NetOne, was a big hint that the mobile network provider will renew their sponsorship package for Makepekepe.

NetOne signed a one-year deal worth $350 000 with Caps United at the beginning of last season and also extended the same to the other giants Dynamos and Highlanders.

While chances are high DeMbare could lose the NetOne sponsorship, all points to a renewal of the marriage between Makepekepe and the mobile network company.

Jere, however, downplayed the presence of Govera.

“We always meet our stakeholders before the start of every season and today (yesterday) we met the chairpersons of the supporters’ chapters from across the country.

“Loveness (Govera) was here as a staunch Caps United supporter, talks with NetOne are still ongoing,” said Jere.

The Caps United boss, who was flanked by his vice Nhamo Tutisani during his keynote address, also presented the new look board to the stakeholders who attended the meeting.

Law expert Misheck Hogwe, renowned sports administrator Titus Zvomuya and Dr Nick Munyonga are now in the Caps United board.

Tich Mawoni, a sports marketing enthusiast who was instrumental in the bringing of the Barcelona legends to Harare last year, Dr Slyvester Maungaindze and Farai Mafunga are also part of the board.

“We have been telling you about our desire to turn this club into a truly commercial entity and the composition of the board proves that we are taking a new dimension,” said Jere. Sunday Mail