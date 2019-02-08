Ngezi Platinum sign new players

By Tadious Manyepo

Ngezi Platinum Stars have signed Nigerian striker Osie Miniru as they target winning the domestic Premiership title this year. They have brought in former Mutare City winger Barnabas Mushunje, ZPC Munyati’s Bruno Mutigo and Talen Vision’s Tawanda Machaya.

“We have good players at the team and what we only need to do is make sure the players play good football,’’ said new coach Erol Akbay.

“Of course, a lot of players left the club but there are also a lot of players whom we have shipped around.

“The new players have to make sure that they shift the gear and be competitive enough.

“Obviously, you cannot change the system in a few weeks, it takes time.”

The former Highlanders coach said he was impressed by the team’s progress since he took over.

“I want to see compact play and I must make sure that the tempo is right,’’ he said.

“Obviously, it takes time but, definitely, we will see what happens. I didn’t follow much of Zimbabwean football in the past year as I was busy pursuing my own coaching courses.

“But I will still have an advantage of knowing the terrain since I worked here with Highlanders in the past. Ngezi people love football and they gave me a warm welcome and they can’t wait for the season to start.”

Akbay has revealed the team has challenged him to deliver the Premiership league title to Mhondoro this season.

Akbay was roped in to replace Tonderai Ndiraya.

He brought in his two assistants, Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu and Tendai Chikuni.

“It’s no secret, they said they (Ngezi Platinum) want the championship. I saw the potential and I also want to win the championship, that’s why I signed,” said Akbay.

“I feel no pressure whatsoever, you know with this kind of team they want something from you. They want the championship.

“I said okay, I will do my best to do that, it’s as simple as that.” The Herald