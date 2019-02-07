International acts for Tuku memorial

By Kundai Marunya

As a testament of his impact on the global arena, national hero and music superstar Dr Oliver Mtukudzi continues to be remembered through commemorative events, with a memorial slated for the Glamis Arena in Harare being the latest.

Organised by various stakeholders under the leadership of the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), the “Tuku Peace Memorial Concert” will be held on Saturday February 16.

It will run from 10am to 8pm.

In a statement, Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Dr Thokozile Chitepo said both local and international artistes will participate at the event.

“Local and international artistes who collaborated with Dr Oliver Dairai Mtukudzi are all billed to perform. Entrance is absolutely free.

“The concert is our nation’s befitting honour and tribute being paid to the selfless life of Dr Mtukudzi, our Pan Africanist, our cultural hero, our national icon, our unifier and peacemaker par excellence

“Through his music and modesty, the late Dr Mtukudzi embodied Zimbabwean values of Unhu/|Ubuntu. His vision for peace, which spread through his music and dance transcends the boundaries of gender, generations and nations; it knows no colour nor creed.

“He championed, exuded, lived and left us a culture of peace,” she said.

The event comes after South Africa held a memorial concert at Joburg Theatre which saw top South African musicians, Ringo, Steve Dyer, Berita Khumalo and Shapikazi among others perform Tuku’s music with their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Representing Zimbabwe were Tuku’s daughters Selmor and Sandra, his nephew and Black Spirits bassist Charles Njekesa, his son-in-law Tendai Manatsa, his protégés Mbeu, Norman Masamba and Josh Meki.

Dr Mtukudzi is a celebrated artiste whose music was spread across the globe.

Since his death late last month various artistes have been celebrating Tuku’s life in different ways including paintings and tribute songs. The Herald