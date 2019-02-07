Bosso will not yield to player demands

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders have vowed not to bow to player power and club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said the fate of players that walked out of a pre-season camp on Tuesday will be determined today.

Seventeen players packed their bags and left the camp venue on Tuesday evening after wasting two training days protesting over non-payment of January wages.

Senior players, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and central defenders Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ndlovu and Charlton Siamalonga, who were negotiating on behalf of their teammates, rejected the club leadership’s offer of $100 cushioning allowance for this week while the club was finalising its sponsorship deal with mobile network operator NetOne.

The players held out for $200.

Bosso had agreed to give the players $200, with $100 being paid immediately and the remainder being given to the players on Saturday when they break from the first-leg of their training camp.

Club returnee, Prince Dube and Ben Musaka were reportedly the most vocal players in insisting that they each be given $200 or leave camp.

After the talks deadlocked, Sibanda, Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, Tendai Ndlovu, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Siamalonga, goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, Bukhosi Ncube, who spent most of the 2018 season on the sidelines through injury, and national Under-20 captain Andrew Mbeba, led the walkout late on Tuesday afternoon.

They were joined by midfielders; Denzel Khumalo, Ray Lunga, Brian Banda, Godfrey Makaruse, Tinashe Makanda and Munyaradzi Chitambwe, who played less than 70 minutes in just one game in the 2018 season.

Defensive midfielder, Adrian Silla, who refused to board the bus for camp on Sunday, is also expected to plead his case before the club’s management today. Silla is reportedly trying to force a move away from the club.

New signings, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, winger Cleopas Kapupurika, utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda, striker Russell Chifura and defender Vincent Moyo remained in camp.

Mhlophe said although his club values its players’ welfare, it will not bow to player power.

“We always work round the clock to ensure that they are well catered for. We tried to negotiate with them and they told us that they were not going to train and left camp. The technical team called up some players from our development side Bosso 90, whom they have been monitoring,” said Mhlophe.

“Surprisingly, some of the first team players who left camp on Tuesday sent emissaries to call after learning that they had been replaced and the camp continues.

“I can’t say what measures will be taken, but we can’t allow indiscipline because we have a brand and partners to protect. We can’t allow individuals to soil the club’s image. After the meetings we will have with the players on Thursday and of course in consultation with the technical team, we will come out with a decision that is good for the club and the players,” said Mhlophe.

Most of the players that replaced camp deserters featured for Highlanders when they beat Dynamos 3-2 on penalties in a Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organised challenge match last year after holding DeMbare 1-1 in regulation time.

Winger Daniel, Msendami, midfielders Brian Jaravaza, Darlington Munkuli and Dominic Jaricha, centre-forward Dalubuhle Dlodlo, Cardwell Gawaza, who can play as a central defender or on the right side of defence, and forward Brighton Makopa are among the 14 Bosso 90 players head coach Madinda Ndlovu and his assistants Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu called up as replacements.

Exciting 18-year-old left-back Archford Faira, who had been recommended to get game time at Bosso90 for the first half of the season, and defender Mswati Sibanda were also called up.

What is clear is that the strike by some first team players will claim casualties and open avenues for young players from the development side that the technical team has been monitoring from last season. The Chronicle