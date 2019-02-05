Four die in kombi accident

By Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

Four people died on the spot yesterday, while 13 others were seriously injured and rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital when the right rear tyre of a commuter omnibus they were travelling in burst, resulting in it veering off the road and overturning.

Police in Kwekwe confirmed the accident which occurred around 9am near Tigger Riff Bridge, just outside Kwekwe along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Road.

The kombi was heading to Kwekwe.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said he was still gathering details and updates on the injured.

“We are still to get updates on the injured who were taken to Kwekwe District Hospital, we will give you updates as they come,” he said.

The kombi, which had 17 occupants, including the driver and conductor, was heading towards Kwekwe.

When The Herald news crew arrived at the scene, the wreckage of the commuter omnibus was still there, while the injured, including the driver had been taken to hospital.

Mr Gibson Rugube, who was driving behind the omnibus, said he helped ferry the injured to hospital.

Four people died on the spot while 13 others were seriously injured.He claimed two of the injured he was carrying in his vehicle were pronounced dead on admission, but police could not immediately confirm the deaths.

“I was driving behind when the rear tyre of a kombi that was in front burst, producing a frightening sound,” said Mr Rugube.

“I saw the driver struggling to control the commuter omnibus before it overturned. It was a bad experience seeing people flying out of the windows as the commuter omnibus rolled before landing on its side.” The Herald