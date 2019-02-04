Luveve High maintains prestigious standards

By Precious Maphosa

Rated among the best schools and with a current Advanced (A) Level pass rate of 77 percent, Luveve High School in Bulawayo has managed to maintain its prestigious status as one of the most sought after schools since its establishment in 1965.

Luveve High School started as a technical college in 1958. The school was opened in 1958 for blacks who were trained on technical aspects for the whole Southern Region. The idea of the technical aspect was abandoned leading to a shift to a secondary school in 1965.

During the liberation struggle, the school was key in offering accommodation to school children who were affected by the war from schools such as Cyrene, Empandeni, Embakwe and many others. In 1992, the school was granted A Level status.

The Advanced Level component started by offering Arts and Commercial subjects. The sciences were introduced in 1999 after the construction of the A Level Science laboratory by the Bulawayo City Council.

The school continues to shine in the academics and social scenes as witnessed by various awards scooped at district, provincial and national ceremonies. The results are proof that the quality of education offered at Luveve High School is fruitful.

The current school enrolment is at 1739 students with 880 girls and 859 boys. Boarder students comprise of 84 girls and 32 boys. The school has 72 staff members, 28 males and 44 females.

In an interview with Sunday Life, the Deputy Headmaster of Luveve High School, Mr Yuki Nhananga, revealed that the school has been doing exceptionally well in academics since its establishment.

“The school has been doing well at both O and A Level examinations. Over the years the pass rate has been increasing which is reflective of the hard work by the teachers, intensive study programme and the commitment by students and parents alike in achieving a good pass rate at the school.

“Two of our A level students did very well including a Sciences student Atmore Nkomo who attained 20 points in Chemistry, Computer Science, Physics and Mechanical Maths. While Clareta Bamala who was doing arts attained 19 points in History, Ndebele Literature, Literature in English and Ndebele Language,” he said.

Mr Nhananga said the school has done well in almost all sporting disciplines and its social clubs are a force to be reckoned with, scooping various awards and titles.

“Luveve High School is a power house in athletics, volleyball, handball and cricket. The school has participated at the national level in these disciplines and has had students selected to the national team for Cossasa games. On the cultural sphere the school has done well in debate, choir and drama, winning some accolades at national level and even sending teams to regional competitions.

“For the past six years the school has been the top as provincial champions for the volleyball team under 17 boys, we have also been doing well in the other age groups. Two of our students represented the country in the Cossasa games and they both attained gold medals.

“We have successfully hosted the national competition twice, the first competition was hosted in 2015 the under 17 volleyball teams and last year we successfully hosted the under 20 teams,”he said. Sunday News