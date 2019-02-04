Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel closes for refurbishments

The Rainbow Tourism Group will temporarily close the Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel to make way for renovations. Rainbow Tourism Group Corporate Communications and Innovations Manager, Pride Khumbula said the hotel will, however, be ready for the 2019 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair set for the end of April in the city.

“The scope of the refurbishment will cover the overhaul of the hotel’s entire plumbing system, the replacement of the critical in-room fixtures, guest lifts and the overhaul of all 181 guest room bathrooms.

The company is in response to market expectations and is in line with its Product Improvement Plan.

The refurbishment will commence on 1 February 2019 and will be completed by 31 March 2019, in time for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which will run from 23 -27 April 2019.

“Our timing was influenced by the seasonal nature of the business. We are currently in our low season which runs until end of March, which is characterised by low occupancies.

“To ensure minimal disruption to our valued customers we have transferred all bookings to our tried and tested extensive RTG Virtual Partners which have excellent facilities that meet our standards and expectations. We have also seconded some of our staff to our RTG Virtual Partner establishments to ensure that we continue to provide the RTG – Refreshing style service that our customers have grown accustomed to.” she said. Sunday News