Musekiwa escapes severe sanctions

MTC Namibia Premier Soccer League chairman Patrick Kauta on Wednesday said the league would not initiate criminal prosecution against Zimbabwean Tapiwa Musekiwa, who admitted to forging his identity documents to play for demoted Young African last season.

Kauta told reporters here that the player, who masqueraded as Albert Mujikijera in all but two of Young African’s 30 fixtures for the 2017-18 league campaign, had already accepted and served his punishment when he was banned for seven matches.

While Musekiwa appears to have escaped further retribution and continues to enjoy life in domestic and continental club football, Young African were severely penalised after being found guilty on two counts of fraud.

The Gobabis-based club dropped to the dormant first division with immediate effect, and were fined N$50 000 for fielding an ineligible player.

“I’m hearing this criminal aspect a lot. The Premier League has no jurisdiction on criminal activity. If you believe there’s a criminal aspect, you are free to go and lay a charge at the police,” Kauta said.

Musekiwa is now signed to Kauta-chaired Premier League title holders African Stars for whom he has thus far featured in one league encounter, and in the CAF Champions League as well as CAF Confederation Cup.

“The Premier League’s jurisdiction lies with punishing members, players, staff or whatever within the rules,” Kauta argued. The Namibian