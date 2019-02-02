‘Looter’ policemen kept in jail

By Mashudu Netsianda

Two police officers stationed at Entumbane Police Station who allegedly stole two gas tanks and several cellphones which were part of the goods looted during the recent violent protests in Bulawayo were yesterday denied bail pending trial.

Thulani Nyathi (33) of Lobengula West and Victor Peter Munondo (28) of Entumbane suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ncube facing theft charges. They were further remanded in custody to February 7 for trial.

In denying them bail, Ms Ncube said the accused persons were likely to abscond if granted bail.

“The accused persons, who are police officers, are alleged to have stolen goods looted during a period of social unrest. However, the court has noted that due to the gravity of the alleged offence, there was no guarantee that if given bail, the accused persons would not abscond.

“In light of that their application for bail pending trial is accordingly dismissed,” ruled the magistrate.

Allegations are that a report was made at Entumbane Police Station indicating that there were looted goods that had been hidden in a broken down car at Entumbane Bus Terminus.

Two police officers who were initially sent to investigate came back empty handed.

Nyathi and Munondo then allegedly went to the bus terminus and arm-twisted a security guard manning the premises into showing them where the goods were hidden under the pretext that they were sent by their superiors to recover the loot.

They then took the looted goods, but did not surrender the loot at Entumbane Police Station.

Prosecuting, Mr Alfonce Makonese said on January 25 at around 8AM, police received a tip off that stolen goods looted during protests were hidden in a broken down vehicle at a car park at Entumbane Bus Terminus.

The Entumbane Police Station Officer-in-Charge, only identified as Chief Inspector Mpofu, then assigned his juniors to investigate.

“On January 26 at around 10AM, one Assistant Inspector Nkomo and Constable Mavunga proceeded to Entumbane Bus Terminus. Upon arrival they failed to locate anyone and returned empty handed,” said Mr Makonese.

On the same day at around 6PM, Nyathi and Munondo went to Entumbane Bus Terminus and found a security guard manning the parking area.

“On arrival at Entumbane Bus Terminus car park, the accused persons introduced themselves to the security guard as Detective Constables Maveya and Moyo.

They lied to him that they had been sent by their superiors to collect the stolen goods. They searched a broken down vehicle at the car park and recovered two 5kg gas tanks, eight cellphones and six bottles of battery water,” said Mr Makonese.

They then endorsed their falsified names in the car park occurrence book on entry number 68/29.

The two allegedly lied to the security guard that they were taking the loot to Entumbane Police Station.

The court heard that the two cops did not surrender the stolen goods at the police station.

“On the same day at around 10PM, Assistant Inspector Nkomo later sent Constables Ndava and Chakabveyo to revisit the bus terminus and they found the same security guard who showed them the occurrence book depicting that goods had already been collected by the accused persons,” said Mr Makonese.

Investigations were conducted and the security guard managed to positively identify the accused persons in a parade leading to their arrest and subsequent recovery of the stolen loot.

Nyathi and Munondo, who are both self-actors, had applied for bail pending trial and the State opposed it, saying there was no guarantee that if granted bail the two men would not abscond. The Chronicle.