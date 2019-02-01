Two brutally assaulted for selling fake gold…. admitted to hospital in Gwanda

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two Gwanda men have been hospitalised after they were severely assaulted for trying to sell fake gold for $5 000 to a dealer.

Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 1AM.

He said Walter Dengu (33) a Gwanda based businessman teamed up with Tafadzwa Dzirondizo (25), Godknows Sibanda (18) and several others who are still at large and attacked Clive Gumede (21) and Josiah Mlalazi (19) with sjamboks, iron bars and sticks.

This was after Gumede and Mlalazi allegedly tricked Dengu into buying brass under the pretext that it was gold.

He said the trio had since been arrested over assault charges while their accomplices were still at large.

“I can confirm that we recorded an incident where two men were severely assaulted by a gang after they tried to sell fake gold to a gold buyer. Gumede and Mlalazi met with Walter Dengu in Senondo area on 29 January at around 1AM under the pretext of selling him gold worth $5 000.

“After the transaction had been made Dengu later realised that Gumede and Mlalazi had given him brass under the pretext that it was gold. Dengu teamed up with Dzirondizo and Sibanda and several others, armed themselves with sjamboks, iron bars and sticks and confronted the pair.

“They severely assaulted Gumede and Mlalazi several times with the weapons before fleeing the scene. Gumede and Mlalazi sustained varying injuries and were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they are admitted. Dengu, Sibanda and Dzirondizo were arrested on the same day,’’ he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the police were also going to investigate a case of fraud.

He appealed to members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands but report those who would have wronged them to the police and allow the law to take its course.

“We always emphasise that people shouldn’t take the law into their own hands. No matter how severe a crime someone has committed people should engage the police and not act out of fury or seek revenge.

“In this case, these people have now been arrested because they took matters into their own hands and assaulted people,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“In worst scenarios someone can end up dead just because people are furious and want to deal with matters themselves,” he said. The Chronicle