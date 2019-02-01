Talent ends speculation

By Eddie Chikamhi

Sprouting football director Calvin Nyazema, who is the manager of Zimbabwe international Talent Chawapihwa, believes the highly-rated winger will blossom in Durban.

He completed a long-awaited move from Baroka to Amazulu yesterday.

The Warriors forward ended speculation about his future after agreeing to a three-and-half year deal ahead of the January transfer deadline yesterday.

Chawapihwa, who is one of the most sought-after players in Supa Disk, had been linked heavily with a possible move to heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs.

“The clubs have been in talks and they have agreed personal terms with the player so he is moving,’’ said Nyazema.

“Of course, there have been enquiries from some other clubs but it is Baroka who had the final say at the end of the day because the player belonged to them.’’

Chawapihwa had been with Baroka since July 2017 and rose to become one of their star performers last season.

The 26-year-old helped the Limpopo side win their maiden trophy in the Absa Premiership last year when they lifted the Telkom Knock-out cup trophy after beating Orlando Pirates on penalties.

Chawapihwa made 21 appearances in all competitions this season and attracted a lot of interest in the South African PSL.

His employers, however, insisted that they would not rush to sell him and had put a price tag of between R3m to R5m on his head.

Club chief executive, Morgan Mammila, was on record saying the Warriors midfielder was their most prized asset.

But things took a sudden twist during the week when Usuthu sold their Argentinean striker Emiliano Tade to Mamelodi Sundowns and were in immediate need for replacement.

Nyazema also tipped the pacy winger to continue with his exploits at AmaZulu where he joins compatriots Ovidy Karuru, Butholezwe Ncube and veteran goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro.

“Going forward, I think he will only do well at AmaZulu. They have a very good attacking formation and they use pace when going forward, which is Talent’s biggest strength.

“He has the pace and I think he will fit in easily in the set-up,” said Nyazema. The Herald