CAPS hope for better 2019

By Nigel Matongorere

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is pleased with the business his side has concluded so far in the transfer window but admitted one or two signings might still happen before the 2019 Caste Lager Premiership season commences on 30 March.

Makepekepe have already completed the signing of winger Gabriel Nyoni from Highlanders while Phineas Bamusi arrived from Triangle United.

United have also added striker Clive Rupiya from Chapungu while midfielder Pride Zivengwa was signed from newly-promoted Gweru-based side TelOne FC.

After finishing the 2018 season in a disappointing eighth place, Chitembwe believes his side will be better equipped to fight for honours this season.

“So far so good; everyone who is supposed to be here is here so this gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” Chitembwe told reporters.

“I’m looking at a lot of different things; I’m looking at the demographic structure and we are very happy from that perspective. You also look at the experience that we have within the squad; it’s very good.

“We took stock of our performances last season and we did make the right remedies for this season.

“I think we have done the most difficult part in terms of bringing in these players in; I think we are only left with filling maybe one or two slot and that should not be a problem. One thing that I’m very happy with is the fact that the core of the team is now here.”

With other teams also playing an active role in the transfer market, Chitembwe acknowledged it will not be an easy ride for anyone in the 2019 season.

“The competition in the Premier League has always been very difficult and it’s been there for years,” he said.

“This season is no exception; we know that we will have a very difficult season but so far so good. In as far as I’m concerned, I’m sure we do have targets just like any other team.

“For us at this stage of the season, our immediate target is to make the team and the players fit. Obviously thereafter, we want to have a team that is quiet competitive.

“I believe we have what it takes to be that competitive team and eventually win games. When you win games, you stand a chance of winning things.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Ronald Chitiyo will only be ready for action at least two weeks into the 2019 season.

Chitiyo missed the whole of last season with a knee injury and underwent a successful operation.

He has started light training as he works his way towards full fitness but will not be ready to play when the season kicks off. DailyNews