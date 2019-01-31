Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Warrant of arrest for Chombo

By Panashe Machakaire

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest by a Harare magistrate after he failed to attend court.

Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned this week, arrives at court on to face corruption charges in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 25, 2017. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was among those detained by the military when they seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned, arrives at court on to face corruption charges in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 25, 2017. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Chombo is reportedly ill.

He is accused of wearing Zanu-PF regalia without authority and his trial was moved to February 1.

Harare magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya said some people were defaulting courts willingly and plead for an administrative warrant.

Mr Mujaya said there was nothing called an administrative warrant of arrest.

Chombo and his three accomplices, who included Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe, allegedly posted pictures of themselves on social wearing Zanu-PF regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa’s initials and the ruling party’s flag.

This was despite the fact that they had been expelled from the party. The Herald

