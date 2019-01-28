Quotable Quotes: What they said about Oliver Mtukudzi + PICTURES

Nelson Chamisa: “I would like to thank the Mtukudzi family and the Madziwa community for allowing us the opportunity to give our icon & hero, Baba Oliver Mtukudzi, a befitting send-off. Kudos to all artistes & ordinary citizens who showed unity & a sense of purpose befitting the occasion.”

Nelson Chamisa: “Samanyanga left us a great legacy of leadership underpinned by the core values that define our Africanness: love, peace, humility, forgiveness & tolerance.He was a great mentor who, despite his great success, remained humble & faithful to his roots & always praised the Lord.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of music legend & human rights activist Oliver Mtukudzi. He is immortalized through the contribution he made to the arts, with talent that fired up all of Africa. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. From his No. 1 fan in the whole world.”

Nelson Chamisa: “We must never forget the profound lessons he imparted through his work.He spoke for human dignity, equality, fairness, peace & tolerance. Tuku music reminds us to be the best we can be for each other because that’s what makes the world a better place. May his soul rest in peace.”

Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda: “Deeply humbled & moved, Tuku framed our picture and hanged it on the wall in his house. l only discovered such a picture existed last Friday while preparing for his memorial service. My old man was laid to rest today at his lovely home in Madziva. Already missing him dearly, so sad.”

David Coltart: “Rest in peace Oliver Mtukudzi. If anyone ever made me proud to be # Zimbabwean it was you. Thank you for making us happy for so long, especially during the darkest days.”

Zim Media Review: “Since 2001, Tuku was trying to set up a radio station, but repeatedly denied. In 2011 he applied again but Gvt refused again. Proposed station KISS-FM included experienced broadcasters like Musi Khumalo and Tony Ndoro, media expert Sharon Mugabe and bank exec Douglas Munatsi.”

Deprose Muchena: “Oliver Mutukudzi: Dearly loved human being. Devoted Father. Adored Brother Great Perfomer and Accomplished Artist. # RestInPower # Legend # Tuku.”

The Steve Biko Foundation has learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Zimbabwean legendary musician and philanthropist, Oliver Mtukudzi. We send our deepest heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire people of Zimbabwe. May his soul Rest In Peace (RIP).

South African Arts and Culture Minister Nani Mthethwa: “Who would have thought, that bra Oliver Mtukudzi would be reunited with fellow African music legend, bra Hugh Masekela – on the same day just a year later? Together your impact shook the African soil like an earthquake, yet you still instilled a sense of hope for a brighter day.”

Vimbai Tsvangirayi Java (MP): “Sad to hear of the passing of jazz legend Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.He was a guest at my wedding & also my fathers friend & inspiration. We had the privilege of him singing at our Late Iconic Leader Dr Morgan Tsvangirayi’s funeral.Your legacy lives on through your music,RIP Samanyanga.”