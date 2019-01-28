Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mutare uncle up for raping seven-year-old niece

By Bernard Chiketo

A 45-year-old Mutare man has been arraigned in a Mutare magistrates’ court for allegedly raping his seven-year-old niece.

rape victim file pictureJonathan Chirwa, 45, of Dangamvura, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was remanded in custody to February 4 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Chirwa is being charged with rape as defined by section 65 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

According to State papers, Chirwa allegedly raped his niece on January 4 and the crime was discovered two days later due to a drastic change in her behaviour.

He allegedly interrupted her play by inviting her into his house where he raped her once.

Chirwa threatened to assault the Grade One child if she reported the abuse.

On January 6, her mother confronted the minor as she had begun exhibiting a completely different personality during which she disclosed the abuse.

She was taken to Dangamvura police where the matter was reported, leading to Chirwa’s arrest. The girl was medically examined and the medical report will be used as evidence during trial. DailyNews

