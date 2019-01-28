Chirambadare in limbo

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum are waiting anxiously for the services of former Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare following delays in his clearance by former South African lower division club Maccabi FC.

The former Amakhosi man arrived in Zvishavane amid high expectations given the platinum miners’ poor performances in front of goal.

However, his debut has been delayed following holdup of his clearance by his former employers. As a result coach Norman Mapeza was forced to start the Champions’ League group stages without the services of the speedy forward.

In his absence Mkokheli Dube has been tasked with leading the attack but there are other options such as Lameck Nhamo and Cameroonian Albert Eonde at the coach’s disposal.

Chirambadare travelled to South Africa on Thursday to help expedite his clearance for him to be available for selection for the miners’ next game against Horoya AC on Saturday.

Club’s spokesperson Chido Chizondo yesterday confirmed the developments saying they are waiting for feedback from South Africa.

“Yes he is in South Africa and we will have more clarity (regarding his availability for the Horoya game) and shed further information,” she said.

The Zimbabweans are the only team in their pool yet to score a single goal after two rounds of matches and the arrival of the former Chicken Inn forward is likely to add bite in the final third.

FC Platinum play the champions of Guinea in Bulawayo on Saturday and will be desperate to collect full points to re-ignite any chances of progressing beyond the mini league stages. The Chronicle