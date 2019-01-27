LET’S DU IT AGAIN …Sadomba’s DeMbare Pledge

By Makomborero Mutimukulu

Dynamos has been good to Edward Sadomba, so good that he feels like he owes the club so much more than just a pound of flesh. After a roller coaster 2018, during which they seemed to play Russian roulette with their Premier Soccer League status, DeMbare are buzzing again thanks in no small part to Sadomba’s return to club.

Sadomba’s return is being hyped as the main story line in what Dynamos fans hope will be a fairytale script of rising from the dead or almost dead.

Coach Lloyd Chigowe has not made a secret his wish to build his class of 2019 around Sadomba’s 35-year old legs.

It’s easy to see where Chigowe and DeMbare are coming from, they need an experienced head in that dressing room.

But it’s not easy to see where Sadomba is coming from as he rarely gives much away.

Had he been struggling this narrative would have taken the shade of a veteran who is desperate to salvage something from a wasted career, the sad tale of a man who is attempting to steal a living while wearing the famous Dynamos blue shirt. But by his own admission, Sadomba who grew up in serious poverty in Mbare before turning into a man who now runs a charity foundation, is not struggling to make ends meet.

“The Lord has been good to me,” he said.The Edward Sadomba Foundation pays school fees for over 60 orphans and caters for the needs of some elderly folk as well.

So clearly it’s not about the money but something priceless, something only Sadomba can pinpoint.

On Friday night The Sunday Mail sat him for dinner and an exclusive interview as we sought to find out what motivated the move when everything seemed to point at a plunge into sports administration.

“It’s about love boss, the love for football. The love for Dynamos,” said Sadomba who is studying sports management with a local university.

“With all due respect to Mai Elsha (his wife) Dynamos is my first love and when the club says ‘look we need you to do this and that’ there is no way you can say no.

“And on a personal note this move gives me a chance to put together the final chapter of my playing career. This is my way of saying thank you to Dynamos. Dynamos needs me and I have to be there for the club because the club was there when I needed it.

“I also want to be remembered as a club legend, up to this day people talk of Memo (Mucherahohwa) because he gave his all to the club and I intend to give my all to the club as well.” While pessimism has greeted the way Chigowe is overhauling Dynamos the club’s fans need not worry because something “great” is cooking, added Sadomba.

“I hear that our fans are getting some stick on social media but my message to them is don’t worry we will silence the critics as long as we work as a team,” he said.

“You see with Dynamos it’s not about talent alone but the heart. Many good players have come and failed to crack it here because they lacked the character needed to play for DeMbare.

“The coach has asked me to assist in teaching the youngsters about the Dynamos culture and am very flattered.

“Together with assistant coach Mr Murape Murape, we are always sharing our 2008 Champions League experiences with the young boys and reminding them how big this club is.”

Mr Murape Murape — who says that?

“Well I do,” said Sadomba with a chuckle.

“Roles have changed now. The last time I played for Dynamos he was a teammate and we called him King Mura and the fans sang that cremora song but now he is the assistant coach and I have to respect him.”

The DeMbare fans will be hoping to sing the Monya is covered in cremora song all season long! Sunday Mail.