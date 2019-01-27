Caps want more green

By Langton Nyakwenda

A Squad with an average age of 28 would naturally be worrisome to a club that is talking about the future hence Caps United’s desperation to freshen up is understandable.

The 2016 champions are also on a commercialisation drive and have begun the search for a corporate chief executive officer to run the club as a proper business entity.

Makepekepe, who began their 2019 preseason at their new training base at Mt Pleasant High last Monday, are reviewing their demographic structure and coach Lloyd Chitembwe has already brought in fresh faces.

Makepekepe had 11 players in their 30s last season, with Method Mwanjale the oldest at 35.

Dennis Dauda (30) Peter Moyo (30), Thabani Goredema (33), Milton Ncube (31) and Cabby Kamhapa (34) are some of the veterans who have paved way for youthful players like the exciting Clive Rupiya, Blessing Sarupinda and Pride Zivengwa.

Former captain Steven Makatuka and centre back Carlton Munzabwa, both 30, have also left the Green Machine.

The 19-year-old Rupiya, a product of Sprouting Academy who has also played for Bulawayo City, is rated as one of the brightest prospects on the local scene while Sarupinda, a former Black Rhinos player has also shown a lot promise.

“We looked at the demographic structure and saw the need for us to try and come up with the right balance.

“Unlike last year when we had 95 percent senior players, it is a completely different scenario this year because we now have about 60 per cent seniors and the rest are young players,” Chitembwe said.

“To me I think that is the right balance, we need these youngsters but at the same time we need the senior players to give us direction. We desperately needed to freshen up the team and I did think we have done just that.”

Big signings — Phineas Bamusi and the former Highlanders duo of Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali have also started training with Caps United.

Skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi, Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, Joel “Josta” Ngodzo, John Zhuwawu, Mwanjali, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Justice Jangano and Godwin “Garwe” Goriyati as well as goalkeepers Prosper Chigumba and Chris Mverechena were some of the notable faces at Friday’s session.

However, 23-year-old wing back Valentine Musarurwa did not train last week as he is still engaged in talks with the club over some outstanding fees.

Milton Ncube who has already been unveiled at Harare City was also at Mt Pleasant High seeking his clearance letter.

“As far as I am concerned, Valentine (Musarurwa) is a big part of the project, he has a contract with the club and is an important player.

“There are some issues still to be finalised but Vale is a big part of this project,” said Chitembwe.

On Ncube’s situation, Chitembwe added: “Maybe he (Ncube) wants to leave and there is freedom of player movement at Caps United. But it is down to certain conditions which I might not be privy to.

“There are contractual obligations that have to be met but he is free to go if he feels his career is better looked after elsewhere.”

Chitembwe will also have to re-jig his rearguard following the departure of Dauda, Makatuka and Munzabwa.

“Everything has its time, I am very happy with their contribution. They contributed immensely to the successes of the team in the past but at the end of the day we have to move on.

“You also get to a point where you need to freshen up the team,” said Chitembwe.

Makatuka and Dauda are reportedly job hunting in Swaziland and Zambia respectively while Munzabwa has joined newly promoted Manica Diamonds. Sunday Mail.