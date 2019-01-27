A legend never dies, he changes form

Raisedon Baya

When I first heard news of Tuku’s passing last Wednesday my immediate reaction was to dismiss it as fake news.After all, many a times people, journalists included, had pronounced him dead before only for him to wake up the next day laughing about it.

In one video with Sulumani Chimbetu the legend actually says “kana ndafa ndichavafonera”. Meaning once he dies he will announce it.

Perhaps I was waiting for that phone call. That official announcement from him confirming he was indeed gone. To be honest I didn’t want to believe the news until I started seeing it all over the place, in all platforms and from credible sources too. It was then it started sinking in, slowly.

True. Tuku is gone. The legend breathes no more. But I will not weep. Not a tear. Ordinary people die and get forgotten. Ordinary people die and we all cry, some even lose themselves in tears and grief. But not legends like Tuku. Legends don’t die; they just change form and remain with us – reminding us of the important things in life, past, present and in the future. So run. Run to the mountain.

Go and tell it to the mountain that Tuku has changed form and become a thousand shining stars in the dark night. Tell the people that the great one has, like other greats that went before him, become the air we breathe, his voice has become the wind whispering in your ears. Tuku has become the grass and green trees you see around you.

So as reality was slowly sinking in I went home, closed myself in a room, and played all my Tuku favourites. I did not cry but danced. Slowly, effortlessly. Hands raised into the air I celebrated a life well lived. I thanked his family for allowing us (the world) to share in his gift, for giving Zimbabwe the national treasure that he will always be.

As I write there are already he has already been declared a national hero. Many people in many countries declared him an international hero a long time ago. When he was alive Tuku once asked “What is a hero? And do you have to die to be hero?” My answer then and now was NO. Heroes are not dead people only – like our politicians would have us believe.

We need living heroes. We need a culture of declaring people heroes when they are still with us.

I personally discovered Tuku in the early days of my life but totally fell in love with him immediately after the release of Tuku Music in 1999.

I remember the whole country going crazy about the album and the new sound. After that I remember never missing any of his live shows, especially those that happened in Bulawayo. Tuku was one artist who was easily accepted across all divides – political, religious and tribal.

He was a national treasure and left us so much heritage. His works are there as evidence.

Tuku made me discover my dancing shoes and dancing feet. My closest friends will testify to this. For some reasons I cannot pin down on the ground Tuku was one artist who spoke not only to my soul but to my feet as well. He always found a way to order me to get up and move my feet. He made me dance. And most of my writing has been done with his music playing in the background.

For me Tuku also reminded me of Andrew Moyo known to many as the original Dr Phumza in Amakhosi’s soap Amakorokoza.

George we called him.He too loved Tuku like crazy. Every time Tuku was in town George and I would meet at Tuku’s shows, dance the night out and then he would hire a taxi, leave me in town first before going home. It was our ritual until George tragically passed on. I know last Wednesday George must have smiled seeing Tuku join him wherever they are.

For days now many people have been talking and posting their favourite Tuku songs all over social media platforms. The man had over 60 albums and well over 500 songs to his name. That is a whole library of music and heritage. He was a creative genius and Zimbabwe was lucky to have him as her son. I tried to come up with my list of favourites. The list went above twenty songs. However, my top five have to be: Shanda; Seiko; Tozeza Baba; Akoromoka awa; Wenge Mambo.

Tuku knew death and sung about it many a time. So while we celebrate the legend that he was and the heritage he has left us I for one cannot completely shut out some of his songs, especially the Akoromoka awa. The song is playing as I write:

Mhe mhe atakwira

Mukaranga

Akoromoka awa

Misodzi mokoto

Aiwa ka rwendo rwacho mazoro

Zvasariresu vapenyu

Isu vapenyu

Kufuga nekuwarira

Tuku always reminded us that death was a journey all of us have to undertake one day. Farewell legend. Sunday News.