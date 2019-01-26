Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Tuku tribute show at National Sports Stadium

35,487 1

By Kundai Marunya

Celebrated Southern African artistes are set to honour superstar Oliver Mtukudzi posthumously. He died earlier this week at the age of 66.

Oliver Mtukudzi
Oliver Mtukudzi

In a major show, that has been termed as one of the biggest music events on the continent, both local and international artistes are set to perform at the show scheduled for National Sports Stadium today.

The show began at 9am and runs until 6pm. One of the organisers veteran music promoter Josh Hozheri said major local artistes have already confirmed.

Related Articles

43 buses for Tuku’s Madziwa Sunday burial

45,470 0

Jah Signal, Killer T in tribute songs for Tuku

10,761 2

Hopewell Chin’ono: What is a hero: Tuku’s painful death has…

42,292 7

Mtukudzi declared national hero

82,820 44

“People are still confirming but so far we have Thomas Mapfumo, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, the Charambas, Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo, Romeo Gasa, Victor Kunonga and Jah Signal.

“Most artistes have cancelled their various shows and many more are still to confirm,” he said. Hozheri said it’s a great honour to have worked with Tuku.

Meanwhile South African artistes are also headed for the concert.

Tuku’s manager Walter Wanyanya said artistes are still confirming through Mtukudzi’s agent.

“So far Ringo, Berita Khumalo and Yvonne Chaka Chaka have confirmed their participation.

“Many other artistes are in talks with our South African booking agent,” he said.

Mtukudzi was a celebrated musician, one of only three locals to be admitted into the Afro-fusion Hall-of-fame in United States.

He succumbed to his long struggle with diabetes.

Tuku grew up in Highfeilds but moved to Norton where he is celebrated for his commitment in nurturing young artistes through the Pakare Paye Arts Centre. The Herald

You might also like More from author