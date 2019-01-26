Stars that Tuku groomed at Pakare Paye

By Kundai Marunya

Mbeu. Innocent Mapemba. Munyaradzi Matarutse. These are the names we have grown to love and respect. Their music is good, if not great.

Their sole wish is to have one last dance with the star. That’s how great Oliver Mtukudzi was.

From close sources, he would have loved to die on stage.

That’s one of those wishes that were never granted to him; but his bigger dream was achieved.

Rest in power are more befitting words. Tuku’s dream was to nurture young talent, and so he did.

Dr Oliver Mtukudzi’s fatherly instinct saw the birth of many new artistes. To them he was not just a mentor but a pillar of strength and direction.

Mbeu, his memorable achievement in mentorship said he only got to grow because Tuku enabled him.

“As Tsvete and after, he believed in me more than I could believe in myself. He groomed and mentored me. I am as good as people say I am because he made me into a musician,” he said.

Mbeu’s loss could be witness through tears that ran on his cheeks throughout his presence at Tuku’s Norton house.

His greatest concern was the future of Pakare Paye Arts Centre. The Herald.