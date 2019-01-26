Special court for Machaya graft case

By Patrick Chitumba

A Bulawayo regional magistrate and prosecutors from Harare will handle the high profile case involving Mashonaland West provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo, former Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Jason Machaya and six other senior Government employees set for on Monday.

Provincial prosecutor for Midlands Mr Samuel Pedzisayi confirmed the development yesterday.

“The high profile case involving Jason Machaya and Cecilia Chitiyo and six others is continuing on Monday next week under a special court,” he said.

“The magistrate I understand is coming from Bulawayo and the prosecutors are coming from Harare.

“If all goes according to plan, the matter should be finalised by the end of this coming week.”

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last year opened Anti-Corruption Courts in Harare and Bulawayo, with the prosecution making an undertaking that any property acquired by the suspects through corrupt activities will be forfeited to the State upon conviction.

Magistrates and prosecutors to staff Zimbabwe’s Anti-Corruption Courts received specialised training to deal with graft matters.

Machaya, Chitiyo (50), who is the former PA for Midlands Province, Matilda Manhambo (59), Sherpard Marweyi (48), Sifelani Moyo (59), Ethel Mlalazi (65), Chisainyerwa Chibhururu (47) and Everest Nyamadzawo (33) are facing 14 counts of criminal abuse of office involving 11 000 residential stands.

They are also facing criminal abuse of office. Machaya is on $1 000 bail, while Chitiyo, Manhambo, Marweyi, Moyo, Mlalazi, Chibhururu and Nyamadzawo are on $200 bail each.

It is the State’s case that Chitiyo, who was employed as the PA for Midlands Province, allegedly intentionally allocated State land totalling 4 469 stands to land developers by co-signing offer letters for the State land with Machaya.

Manhambo, who is employed as the provincial projects officer by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing for Midlands Province, also allegedly allocated 2 000 stands to land developers and entities working in cahoots with Machaya.

Similarly, Marweyi, who is the district administrator for Gweru, allegedly intentionally allocated 5 199 stands to land developers also working in cahoots with Machaya.

Nyamadzawo, who is an administrative officer in the same ministry with Chibhururu, Moyo and Mlalazi, is accused of unlawfully writing a survey instruction letter to the surveyor-general, instructing his office to nominate a surveyor for the Stand land, knowing fully well that Government had not allocated that land.

Survey instructions, the State argues, can only be written in respect of State land allocated to persons and entities by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing. The Herald.