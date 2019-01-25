Rumbidzai Dube: Tribute to a Legend…. Rest in Power Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi

By Rumbidzai Dube

Where does one begin when paying tribute to, at once a departed soul but simultaneously a living, breathing and immortal legend?

Does one begin with a narration of his illustrious career; a discography of 60 odd albums, sold-out shows across the globe, a long list of over 30 awards and accolades and a music that metamorphosed from versions of gospel, to soul into a genre of its own, what we now know as “Tuku music”?

Does one explore the human story behind the musical legend, a humane human being who lived a life of love for mankind, of giving selflessly, and of deep family connections. He experienced love unbound as illustrated by his dedication to his wife Daisy in the song Svovi– ‘My Everything’.

He found the meaning of life in his family as his tribute Ivai Navo showed. He prayed to his ancestors and to his god to protect his family and to shield them from the things he had no control over, chinditarisiraiwo pandisiri. This devotion to his family manifested itself when he struggled with the passing on of his son, Sam.

In Seiko , a song he personally described as a song of “utter despair or fatalism, a deep cry full of pain and helplessness, a heart rending plea for solace and comfort” he presented himself as only human, seeking answers that would never come, in the face of inexplicable loss and grief.

Does one describe the human being so deeply connected to his roots, his language and his culture? Roots he took pride in, a culture whose positives he brazenly celebrated and whose negatives he fiercely challenged, and a language from which he wove deep lyrical thoughts on people, society, relationships and conflict. The very same language to which many, across the world, sing along and are driven to establish meaning, moved by the smooth rhythms of African jazz and his deep baritone voice.

Dada nerudzi rwako, chimiro chako nedzidza rako, pembedza rurimi pwere dzigoyemura. (Be proud of your tribe/ethnicity, your stature/image, and your language. Promote your language so the young ones may draw inspiration from it.)

Does one focus on what he meant to others?

A mentor who nurtured the dreams of so many young artists, building them a home to grow their talent at his Pakare Paye village and art centre.

An ambassador for Zimbabweans, one whose association with the Zimbabwean flag and identity was a source of pride and deep patriotism to many, even in the midst of deep economic turmoil, political strife, repression and brutal dictatorship.

He carried the Zimbabwean flag high performing at several festivals and concerts such as the Kigali Jazz Junction, The Nubian music Festival, the Mapungubwe Arts Festival, the Capetown Jazz Festival and our very own Harare International Festival of the Arts and the Jacaranda Festival

A Pan- African trailblazer, linking country to country, peoples to peoples, culture to culture, language to language. Through his multiple collaborations with African artists in the motherland and the diaspora, he forged deep pan-continental connections that transcended the unholy brotherhood of stolen elections, repressive regimes and poor governance that characterise the African Union.

His continental collaborations included performances with Hugh Masekela, Ringo Madlingozi, Black Mambazo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Mi Casa from South Africa, the Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage, Lady JayDee from Tanzania, and Habib Koite from Mali among others.

His spirituality was the anchor of his life philosophy – a belief in the equality of all beings and things. He believed in a higher being “muridzi-the owner of everything” who created all things equal, hakuna chisikwa chiri nani kupinda chimwe.

A personal favourite was the Swahili-Shona duet he performed with Tanzanian artist Lady JayDee Mini ni mimi, I am who I am- a poignant song of self-discovery and an understanding of one’s true purpose and knowledge in their uniqueness.

His was all at once an artistic, political, conscientious, activist and poetic voice. One that resonated with many across the globe as he used it to influence attitudes, norms, values, laws, policies and indeed whole systems.

Tuku’s message, through his music, was unwavering; he desired and fought for a more just world.

He was one of the leading artists who used his voice to subvert the colonial government and disseminate messages of hope and resilience in the fight for liberation. In a post-colonial Zimbabwe, he wanted politicians to understand their role as that of leaders rather than rulers.

Leadership to him meant driving an agenda of social justice and equity rather than perpetrating violence, corruption and oppression. In his song Ngoromera, he decried the use of violence and castigated its futility in resolving conflict.

Ngoromera ingoromera, harina zvarinoshanda, haringabatsire. (Strife/conflict is strife/conflict, it doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Ngoromera ingoromera hona, harina zvarinoshanda, haringabatsire hona (Strife/conflict is strife/conflict, it doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Ingoromera ingoromera wani, harina zvarinoshanda, haringabatsire (Strife/conflict is strife/conflict, it doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Zuva nezuva haritonge matare ngoromera (Each day it does not preside over matters of disagreement)

Harina zvarinoshanda, haringabatsire (It doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Zuva nezuva hachitonge matare chibhakera (Each day fists do not settle matters of disagreement)

Hachina zvachinoshanda, hachingabatsire (It doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Zuva nezuva haritonge matare gonamombe (Each day, the pot of oil does not settle matters of disagreement)

Harina zvarinoshanda, haringabatsire (It doesn’t serve anything, it’s of no use)

Hatidi hondo, hatidi mhirizhonga (We do not want war, we do not want violent disturbances)

Ngatiwirirane tiwirarane (Let us get along, until we agree)

Kutaurirana kuwirirana (Dialogue leads us to agreement)

He also challenged the excesses of political power with his subtly subversive lyrics. His song Wasakara popularly known as Bvuma was often interpreted as a dig against former president, Robert Mugabe, who despite his advanced age, refused to step down or hand over the reins to younger people in his party. The lyrics, Bvuma Wachembera. Bvuma wasakara. (Admit you are old. Admit you are haggard) became a useful weapon for young activists fighting a government whose reign represented their stolen dreams.

Tuku raised his voice against toxic masculinities and advocated the equal treatment of women with men. He spoke for the creation of conditions that allowed women to live in a world free of violence.

In Tozeza baba “we fear our father”, he castigated domestic violence through the voice of children fed up with the constant abuse of their mother. The children implored their father to stop his abuse which was robbing them of their joy, as they watched their mother suffering and in pain and their fear of their father’s violent behavior grew, especially when he came home drunk.

His fight for the rights of widows is encapsulated in his song Neria – the lyrics of which are a tribute to a recently widowed woman, subjected to the dehumanising cultural practice of property looting by relatives of the deceased spouse.

This song, a soundtrack accompanying the film Neria, attracted national and global attention to the plight of widows and cemented ongoing efforts by the Women’s Movement in Zimbabwe to advance laws and policies that protect surviving widows from disinheritance by their deceased spouses’ relatives.

He yearned for a world free from hunger and disease and his song Todii was instrumental in fighting the scourge of HIV/AIDS, in particular eradicating stigma against those living with HIV/AIDS. To his death, he remained a great champion for an AIDS free generation.

As I mourn his death and celebrate his life, I cannot help but recall the lyrics of one of his last collaborations with Winky D, about the inevitability of death and the pain it visits on those left behind. We have been struck where it hurts the most – “Panorwadza Moyo”.

Ndiani achatirayira – who shall counsel us. We can only take comfort in the beauty of his lasting gift to us – his music – which shall forever be a reminder that a legend lived among us.

[i] Rumbidzai Dube is a human rights lawyer, currently an MPhil African Studies student at the University of Cambridge.