Prophet accused of womanising?

A Marondera based Prophet is accused of bedding two congregants, dumping them and marrying an outsider, a scenario which has prompted several church members to leave church.

Prophet Wonderful Moyo, popularly known as Mystic One of Christ Zone Believers Chapel Church also stands accused of using church members to finance his lobola.

The members he has lost cited various reasons against the clergyman’s conduct.

The man of cloth is reported to have bedded two of his congregants and their shenanigans became a talk among the congregation forcing Prophet Moyo to dump them and proceeded to marry an outsider.

Prophet Moyo denied the allegations saying the church members left because of their own reasons.

“Our prophet fooled himself by thinking that his calling was going to be effective by marrying,” said the source.

“He forced another woman who was leading her own ministry to join him and promised to marry her so as to be affective but this failed to bear fruits.

“Prophet Moyo widened his sexual eyes and proposed to another woman and it became the talk of church and smeared his preaching and this forced him to dump the two.

“Church is not an organisation but an organism so Prophet Moyo took church for granted and started forcing leaders to collect money to help him pay lobola and this is what forced many to leave the church,” revealed the source.

One of the female victims he bedded confirmed dating the man of cloth saying Prophet Moyo dampened her spirit by his actions.

“I have since left the church and Prophet Moyo is now married to someone vanhu ngavachisiyana neni,” she said.

“It is true that I fell in love with Prophet Moyo and he forced me to leave my ministry and join his while promising marriage as well.

“He was seduced by one of the congregants and fell in love with her and it became known to church members.

“I want God to accept me because Prophet Moyo along with his spiritual father based in Mozambique forced me to accept false prophecies they made in order to add membership.“Such false prophecies were done to many members and we were forced to accept.

“Ndakatombomira kunamata kwacho,” said Chikombingo.

Contacted for comment, Prophet Moyo denied the allegations saying some of his leaders abandoned him and started campaigning against him.

“They are not six leaders but they are many of them who have left citing different reasons.

“You know if people leave church, they say a lot of things, in church people come and go, we have kumukirwa, only me and God vanoziva chokwadi.

“I know there is a girl who had a problem in church and she has been telling people that I was dating her.

“This girl loved me and I didn’t love her because I was dating someone at that time so she forced it to an extent that some leaders thought I was dating her.

“Some of the leaders thought I was dating this lady and we had some meetings where I told them the truth.

“We asked her about the issue. I asked her to tell the truth if we dated and she said no and I think that’s where the divisions emanated from, because there are people who believed.

“I need to sit with leadership and we have issues which are coming out of people who I don’t know and if there is someone telling you has evidence, they should produce,” said Prophet Moyo.

“I would want to know the person, as far as I know I got married on December 22, last year and I know these are the things meant to disturb my ministry and my current affair.

“We are wedding in April, so when I announced it in church a lot of people were not happy and I know there are a lot of things which happened.”

Prophet Moyo also said other rival prophets were against him.

“I asked her if she had evidence, WhatsApp, pictures evidence, after there were divisions and as a prophet unogona kumukirwa nevana because it’s a spiritual warfare.

“There are stories that I have been hearing but I don’t look for stories and some of the men of God have been saying a lot of things against me.

“I know there some people who are not happy with what I do, but it’s a gift I was given by God so, they will try everything to destroy my name.”

On forcing prophecy on congregants he said;

“I am a prophet, our church is open for everyone, and you can come and see how we prophecy, you can also check our YouTube videos.

“My prophecies are recorded, I don’t remember forcing people to accept prophecy, and I am inviting you to our church.

“Do I force people or it’s a gift I was given by God.”

There are also allegations of conducting the church in the bar which were refuted by church’s admin Magodya.

“It’s not like we conduct services in bar but the place is a musical arena used by arts people and it’s a hall we hire, it’s not ours, but dai iri church yedu ndopazvaitaurika zvichidaro but we rent the place.

“Other preachers even use it.”

The source said Prophet Moyo had a branch in Mutare and did some bad things there where he ran away and that’s when he came to Marondera before starting another church.

“How can he go around hurting people and pretending to be innocent?

“He dated two ladies before dumping them for another one whom the church raised lobola for.

“He hurt the two ladies and opted for the current one whom the church married for him and she was not part of the church,” added the source. H-Metro