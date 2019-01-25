Mhofu extends Euro invite

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa says he will still be casting his net wide to include any Euro-based Zimbabwean eligible to play in the make-or-break Afcon qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in March.

Zimbabwe just need to avoid defeat in the final game to book a second successive place at the continent’s biggest football show in Egypt.

The British Brigade duo of Tendai Darikwa and Aleck Mudimu are now established Zimbabwe internationals.

Others, like Andy Rinomhota, Macauley Bonne and Kelly Lunga, have been knocking on the door and waiting for their papers to be processed.

“I hope that between now and March some of the players in Europe will have their papers ready to be able to play for Zimbabwe but, if not, we will work with what is at our disposal,’’ said Chidzambwa.

“We really want to go to the finals and we are taking this game as a Cup final, we are playing at home, in front of our supporters, in the conditions we are used to and the advantage is ours.

“However, even if we do not get any new players the team is already there and we are happy with what is at our disposal.

‘’But, it is always good to have a number of options, you never know what happens with football.’’

The Government and Zifa have assured Chidzambwa that they will clear the path for those who need Zimbabwean passports to come and represent their country.

“They need to submit their papers to Zimbabwean Embassies in the countries where they are based and, after that, authorities here will help them to get their documents in place,’’ said Chidzambwa.

“Those who want to come, Government is willing to help and, as a coach, I want to have all the good players available for selection.’’

Chidzambwa has been boosted by the good form of some of his key players.

Midfielder Marvellous Nakamba, a key member of the team, has since starred in the Uefa Champions League.

China-based forward Nyasha Mushekwi could also return to the Warriors fold after being sidelined by injury last year. The Chronicle