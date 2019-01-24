Chris Brown ‘to sue’ rape accuser for defamation as he is released without charge

By Emily Sheridan |Mirror|

Chris Brown has announced he is planning to sue the woman who accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel room.

The American R&B singer, 29, made a statement through his French lawyer after he was released without charge following police questioning.

The Turn Up The Music star plans to file a complaint for slander after a 24-year-old model alleged she was attacked at the five-star Le Mandarin Oriental hotel on 15-16 January.

Brown’s lawyer Raphael Chiche said: “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him.

“A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

Brown had been arrested on Monday and held for questioning overnight, along with three members of his entourage, before they were all released on Tuesday.

The alleged victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – claimed she was attacked by the singer and two other men during a drug-fuelled party at the hotel.

The woman gave an interview to French Closer magazine and described how she was introduced to Brown at the Crystal Lounge nightclub on the Champs Elysees.

She went back to the hotel with a friend for an after-party and alleged the attack took place when she was separated from her companion and ended up alone in a room with the singer.

Brown was released without charge and with no conditions, which means he is free to leave France when he pleases. However, police confirmed the investigation was still ongoing.

On Tuesday night, the singer posted a furious denial on his Instagram page, with a photo of a slogan reading: “This b*tch lyin.'”