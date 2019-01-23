ZPC Kariba fire assistant coach, manager

By Cloud Fusire

ZPC Kariba have sacked assistant coach Mabelo Njekwa and manager Kennedy Nagoli ahead of the start of the new Premiership season.

Club spokesperson, Fadzai Chitsveto, said the governing board decided not to renew the pair’s contracts which expired last year.

However, head coach Godfrey Tamirepi was given a new contract.

“We can confirm that the ZPC Kariba Football Club governing body has decided to make some changes after some serious meetings by the club’s governing board.

“We made decisions which we believe are in the best interests of the club to be successful.

“We decided to renew coach Godfrey Tamirepi’s contract for another year.

“We also renewed the contracts of everybody in the technical team except assistant coach Mabelo Njekwa and the club’s manager Kennedy Nagoli,’’ said Chisveto.

Reports said the sacked duo has since been replaced by Mike Ngore as the assistant coach while Newton “Taundi” Chitehwe comes in as team manager.

Chisveto said they were yet to appoint the replacements.

“I should make it clear that we are yet to sit as a club to discuss some of the club issues like the one about the current executive contracts that have expired.

“We are also yet to decide or identify the replacements of the manager and the assistant coach positions but we will be in a right position to answer all these issues by the end of the week.

“We are so glad and happy to announce that we managed to retain 95 percent of our last season’s players and we are still scouting for other players to sign.

“Maybe, four or five players so that we can strengthen our team ahead of the 2019 PSL season,” she said. The Chronicle