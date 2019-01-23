Woman dumped for failure to cook sadza

She thought she’d found love when her boyfriend asked her to move in with him. But her happiness was short lived. And the cause of her heartache is apparently her poor cookery skills.

Dimakatso Mafane (34), from Bergman kasi in Mangaung, is disappointed because her boyfriend of three months dumped her on Monday.

He claimed she can’t cook proper food and said it was best for him to go back to his mother’s house!

“We decided to stay together after being together for five years. But he complains and claims I can’t cook his favourite meal, which is pap and meat,” she said.

But she thinks the problem is not her cooking. “He was unemployed when we moved in together and I took care of him. He came up with stories to break upwith me after he found a job last month.

“On Monday, I got the shock of my life when he told me he was dumping me because his mother cooks better than me,” she told Daily Sun.

“I can’t believe that he dumped me over cooking. He is lying. He is cheating and he dumped me for someone else. He loved my cooking, but now all of a sudden it doesn’t taste good.”

But Andrew Nkukoane (46) is adamant he dumped Dimakatso because she can’t cook. “She knows that I love pap and meat, but she doesn’t make proper meals. She must stop accusing me of cheating and accept the fact that she can’t cook.

“I still love her.

“I might even consider taking her back if she learns how to cook and become wife material.” – Daily Sun