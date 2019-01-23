‘Only dialogue can save Zim’

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Former War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube yesterday joined the bandwagon of like-minded Zimbabweans and organisations who have been calling for dialogue between the ruling Zanu PF and the main opposition MDC Alliance as part of the bold move to stem the growing public disenchantment emanating from the deepening economic crisis in the country.

The call by Dube comes after more than a dozen civilians were reportedly shot dead by State security agents while several others were injured during last week’s violent fuel protests.

“I think the best thing is to sit down as the country’s leaders and talk to each other without any pride or prejudice.

“We should learn from situations from our fellow African countries like in Kenya where the two parties which were at serious loggerheads; one led by (opposition leader Raila) Odinga and one by (President Uhuru) Kenyatta sat down to talk after hundreds of their citizens died because of political conflict.

“They sat down and even today they sit together … They are now like brothers,” Dube said.

The former Makokoba legislator seemed to suggest that dialogue was the only route President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa should take to avert the on-going crisis that has led to injuries, loss of life and properties worth millions nationwide.

However, Mnangagwa has previously indicated he does not want any talks with Chamisa’s camp — who unsuprisingly has refused to recognise the Zanu PF leader as the legitimate leader of the country.

At the height of Zanu PF factionalism under former President Robert Mugabe, Dube shocked many when he called for the then strongman and feared leader to name a successor.

Soon after saying that, Dube took flak from Mugabe’s sympathisers and bootlickers with some baying for his head.

In the latest development Dube still feels some will not take his opinion lying down.

He said it was unfortunate that there are some people who hate the truth, yet it’s the only thing that can save this country from further falling apart. DailyNews