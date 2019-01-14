Super set for Bosso return

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Bulawayo City coach Bekithemba ‘Super’ Ndlovu is set to make an emotional return to Highlanders as one of the assistant coaches to Madinda Ndlovu, it has emerged.

Mandla Mpofu is the other assistant coach.

Ndlovu was elevated to the head of the relegated City technical team after they sacked Amini Soma-Phiri due to poor results but failed to save the club from sinking despite a late charge to survive.

With Madinda set to call it a day from coaching next year, it is believed the club wants Bekithemba to take charge of the team. Madinda recently told the media that he would want a Highlanders son to take over from him when he retires from coaching.

“The club is talking to Super (Bekithemba) and I think the talks are promising and anytime from now you are likely to hear of an official announcement. What is holding back though is the issue of remuneration for Beke because at City I believe his salary is up there and if he was to come to Bosso it means he must be prepared for a salary cut,” said a source.

Efforts to contact Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube were fruitless yesterday as his mobile phone was constantly unreachable as well as that of chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

Ndlovu was assistant coach to Kevin Kaindu at Bosso up to 2014.

He is also the Zimbabwe Under-20 head coach, assisted by Mark Mathe who sources said was likely to replace him at City for their Division One campaign.

The duo recently led the Young Warriors to the final of the Cosafa Cup in Zambia where they eventually lost on penalties to South Africa. The Chronicle