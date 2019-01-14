Shinsoman back with new single

By Rebecca Kabaya

Dancehall chanter Shinsoman (real name Romeo Anthony) is trying his best to get his groove back, with hopes pinned on recently released single “Kutsotsonya”.

The “Mawayawaya” hit-maker had apparently taken a back seat in the genre being dominated by new names.

Recorded at Ice-Rose Studios and produced by Nox Guni’s brother, Tiffah, the song strays from the Zimdancehall monotone synonymous with Shinsoman.

Shinsoman said the song is more danceable compared to his previous songs.

“I hope my fans will like the song because it is different from all the songs I have done before. The sound is different and good which makes it a song that everyone can dance to”, he said.

Explaining the lyrics. Shinsoman said he did the song to show love to his wife and the track is meant to show that people can do anything for their loved ones.

The musician is currently working on the video which is expected for release by end of the month.

Speaking on his seemingly falteringcareer, Shinsoman said he has been concentrating on live shows than releasing songs.

“Last year I was focusing on performing my old music than releasing new songs. But this year I expect to deliver more quality videos and songs to my fans,” he said.

Shinsoman is not the only Zimdancehall musician who has been elbowed by new talent, with fellow stars struggling to get back in the game.

Only time will tell if he can spring a surprise and regain his mojo.

On the positive side, the “Hanzi Ndakupenga” hit-maker will be travelling to Canada for a performance next month. The Herald