Pupil in court for armed robbery

By Michelle Gwizi

A 15 year old schoolboy from Bulawayo has appeared in court on armed robbery charges after using his mother’s firearm to rob a hitch-hiker in Bradfield suburb on Christmas Eve last year.

The court heard that the teenager is in Form Three.

The minor allegedly hatched a plan with his accomplice who is still at large to go around Bulawayo robbing people using the stolen firearm.

The schoolboy who was being represented by Mr Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Adelaide Mbeure, who remanded him on free bail into the custody of his mother to January 28 for trial after he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said at around 5AM on Christmas Eve last year at a shopping centre in Bradfield the boy and his accomplice pounced on the hitch-hiker.

“Allegations are that on December 23 at around 1PM the minor child took advantage of his mother’s absence and got her gun. He teamed up with his accomplice and hatched a plan of going around robbing people,” said Mr Mageza.

“The next day on Christmas Eve on December 24 at around 5AM the two alleged robbers proceeded to Bradfield Shopping Centre where they approached the complainant Mr Leroy McDonald of Malindela suburb who was intending to get lifts into town.”

The court heard that the two teenagers pretended to be looking for transport. They allegedly asked Mr McDonald for time but before he could respond the 15-year-old produced a gun demanding a cell phone and money.

“Mr McDonald responded by producing $35 bonds. But before he handed it over, a pirate taxi emerged, prompting the accomplice to snatch the money from Mr McDonald. They both ran away and were chased by the taxi passengers who apprehended the 15-year-old,” the prosecutor said.

The 15-year-old was handed over to the police and the gun was recovered. The boy’s alleged accomplice is on the run and Mr McDonald’s $35 was not recovered. The Chronicle