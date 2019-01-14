Murimba set for Sundowns trials

By Tadious Manyepo

Impressive Triangle forward Delic Murimba could make a huge career breakthrough if he makes the grade at South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns where he has been invited for trials. The forceful striker leaves today for the 10-day assessment at the Tshwane team.

Murimba made a huge statement, loud enough to ignore when scoring five goals in the COSAFA Under-20 Championships staged in Kitwe, Zambia, in December last year.

The 19-year-old star helped Zimbabwe to a silver medal after they fell to South Africa in penalties, the pulsating finale having ended in a 1-1 deadlock with him the scorer of the Young Warriors’ goal.

Murimba finished the tournament as joint top scorer with South Africa’s Lyle Foster who has already been signed by French heavy-weights AS Monaco from South African giants Orlando Pirates.

And Mamelodi Sundowns were charmed by the teenage sensation’s instincts but they cannot offer him a contract outright before having their own evaluation of the player.

“We confirm that the above mentioned professional soccer player (Delic Murimba) has been invited by us (Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club) to attend trials at our club, for a period of approximately 10 days with immediate effect to travel to South Africa on the 14th of January 2019,” read a letter signed by Mamelodi Sundowns administration manager Belinda Ndlovu and dated January 11, 2019.

“Sundowns will be responsible for his flights, accommodation, transport and meals for the duration of his stay in South Africa.

“Further, we confirm that Sundowns FC will take full responsibility of him whilst he is in South Africa and ensure his return to his home country. Should you have any queries, do not hesitate to contact us.”

The invite was facilitated by former CAPS United and Young Warriors star Butler Masango who now runs a flourishing academy in South Africa.

Masango has a good working relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I enjoy a sound working relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns coach (Pitso Mosimane) and has always been requesting that I recommend any special young talent from Zimbabwe.

“I told him about Delic (Murimba) as well as Panashe Mutasa (Manica Diamonds). This prompted him to send the team scouts to Zambia where there was the COSAFA Under-20 Championships.

“They were impressed by Murimba as well as Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tinotenda Ali,” Masango said from his base in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

If Murimba passes the Mamelodi Sundowns test and end up joining the reigning ABSA Premiership champions, he will become one of the several Zimbabwean players to play for the flamboyant club.

Warriors star midfielder Khama Billiat made a name at the same team after joining from Ajax Cape Town.

He helped Sundowns to win their maiden CAF Champions League title in 2017 in a season he also swept the ABSA Premiership’s individual prize’s board.

CAPS United defender Method Mwanjali, Nyasha Mushekwi and Esrom Nyandoro have had stints with the same team.

Striker Cuthbert Malajila is still with the club whose manager is former Warriors great Peter Ndlovu.

Murimba’s stokes have always been in an upward trajectory as he also played a key role for Triangle’s success story in the 2018 Premiership season.

The Lowveld side finished the marathon on fourth place and crucially won the Chibuku Super Cup after beating Harare City 2-0 at Gibbo in a game Murimba was a second-half substitute.

Triangle will be representing the country in the 2019-20 CAF Confederation Cup but they must brace for life after Murimba as he might be snatched up by the cash-rich former African Champions if he impresses during his trial period.

Triangle have already lost two of their stars — Nhamo Lameck and Phineas Bamusi.

The former has opted for CAF Champions League football and has since joined FC Platinum while the latter retraced his footsteps back to CAPS United. The Herald