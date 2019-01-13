Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

ZCTU gives govt 7-day ultimatum

38,892 4

By Blessings Mashaya

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is stepping up threats to lead a national strike, pressing for United States dollar (USD) wages.

ZCTU president Peter Mutasa (Picture by NewsDay)
ZCTU president Peter Mutasa (Picture by NewsDay)

The warning follows massive price hikes that have affected almost every basic commodity, worsening the plight of the already struggling workers in Zimbabwe.

Most workers, who earn an average of $300 per month, are now resorting to walk to their workplaces as they can no longer afford transport fares.

Related Articles

ZCTU call for STAY AWAY on Monday

24,713 4

Only protests can remove Zanu PF

50,354 50

Unions plotting mega shutdown

47,095 60

ZCTU demands 50pc upward review of salaries

15,780 2

The threat to strike came at the end of a ZCTU meeting in the capital this week.

The union has written to the minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Sekai Nzenza, on the need to address the current hardships facing workers and Zimbabweans in general due to escalating prices of goods and services or face a crippling national strike.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza (right) seen here with Mrs Daphne Tomana who was the acting NSSA board chair
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza (right) seen here with Mrs Daphne Tomana who was the acting NSSA board chair

“The minister was given seven days to intervene, failure of which the labour body would mobilise Zimbabweans into a national strike,” said Japhet Moyo, the ZCTU secretary-general.

“Of great concern to the ZCTU are the shocking massive price hikes that have affected almost every basic commodity, worsening the plight of the already struggling masses of Zimbabwe.

“Most workers, who earn an average of $300 per month, are now resorting to walk to their workplaces as they can no longer afford transport fares.”

The ZCTU demands include the introduction of measures that curtail the current price hike madness, scraping off the two cents tax on every dollar transacted and the demand that workers be paid in USD. Daily News

You might also like More from author