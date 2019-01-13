ZCTU call for STAY AWAY on Monday

After wide consultations, theZimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) General Council resolved to call for a nation wide STAY AWAY with effect from midnight today following the insensitive and provocative increase of fuel price by the President of Zimbabwe.

Workers have been facing serious hardships as a result of the general astronomical price increases since last year against stagnant salaries. The fuel increase added more misery to the suffering working class of Zimbabwe both in formal and informal sectors.

The action will be embarked on an incremental basis & include other forms of actions that will be advised in due.There is nothing else pushing the workers besides the starvation & hardships afflicting every working class household. Think about your family & do the right thing.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)