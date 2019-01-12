More pressure for MDC, Zanu PF dialogue

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

The National Reclamation Assembly (NRA), an affiliate organisation of the MDC Alliance, has also piled pressure on the main political actors in the country to immediately consider dialogue to save the country, which is on the verge of imploding.

The call by NRA comes after, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) early this week appealed for dialogue between MDC and Zanu PF as part of ending the deepening crisis currently afflicting the country.

However, reports indicate that hardliners in both camps have allegedly been frustrating any possibility of dialogue.

“As NRA, we make the following recommendations and encourage the Zanu PF government to focus on people’s needs and strive to find a solution to this ailing economy which is in the intensive care unit,” NRA spokesperson Andrew Mumpambe said yesterday.

“… to have dialogue with their political rivals in order to break the impasse, which is hitting hard on ordinary Zimbabweans.”

The NRA said the talks must not only involve Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance but all political parties so as to have a buy-in from all stakeholders across the political divide.

It is further noted that the inclusion of other political players in matters of governance will usher in confidence and capitalisation of the governmental machinery.

“It will save the nation from degenerating into a total failed state. … citizens, as the owners of the national resources and that government should account to the people in a truthful and honest manner.”

Many Zimbabweans feel that dialogue was the only way to resolve the current crisis as exemplified by the 2008 scenario where amid economic implosion and disputed polls former president Robert Mugabe was forced into talks with the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, leading to the formation of a Government of National Unity.

However, the main political parties, Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance, have somewhat taken hard-line positions, a development which has not enabled the talks to go ahead with the former insisting that they don’t talk to losers while the latter has refused to acknowledge President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of the country. Daily News.