Trevor D, Enzo Ishall in accident

Musicians Trevor Dongo and Enzo Ishall were on Wednesday afternoon involved in a minor accident in the Central Business District (CBD) of the capital, Harare.

Enzo Ishall
The accident occurred at the intersection of Jason Moyo and 4th Street when a police-driven vehicle rammed into the back of Dongo’s car.

The two musicians were in the company of friends including Chillspot’s DJ Ribhe driving a BMW vehicle and no one was injured.

DJ Ribhe said they were coming from their base when the accident occurred. Social media was awash with reports that Enzo Ishall was the one driving when the accident occurred but it was not him.

Trevor Dongo
“People just talk, Enzo was just a passenger. Trevor was driving when the vehicle was hit. Nothing major just some scratches,” DJ Ribhe said.

Trevor D was in talks with the cops who attended the scene, showing them his driver’s licence. To them, they were in the clear and were waiting for police clearance. Daily News

