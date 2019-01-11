Singer engages Jamaican pastor

Versatile gospel musician Faith Makoni Mufunda has engaged a Jamaican pastor and singer on her forthcoming album.

Titled Ambassador, the song is on a reggae tip, with the album set for release between March and April this year.

She says she has her unique style and believes her music will put her among the great female musicians in the country.

“I’m working on my third album and I will be dropping singles before the official launch. So far. the song Ngaarumbidzwe Jesu is already out. I worked with Jamaican Pastor Lisa and the song is on a reggae version. I must say, I’m comfortable singing in any genre hence it was easy for me to be on a reggae tip,” she said.

Her debut album was in 2010 and the second coming in the following year before a seven-year hiatus which she attributed to financial challenges.

She said she does not regret the break, describing it as a blessing in disguise as she is now mature in all aspects of her career.

Faith said her career is beginning to shape up, with more prospects of success.

“Singing is medicine to my soul, it is one thing I love the most. Music needs maturity. If one is to compare my debut project and this one, there is a great difference. It has been a long break coupled with financial challenges but it has helped me to grow music wise,” she said.

“I have been waiting for such a moment. I think things are beginning to shape up. Things have not been easy but I must thank God that there is now direction,” she added.

The singer, who is also a pastor’s daughter, paid tribute to her mother whom she described as a mentor.

“My mother is also a singer, directing music in our church, Zaoga. She did a lot for me, in grooming and shaping my career,” she said. DailyNews